Texas’ banking commissioner this week said he’s allowing banks to temporarily close all or part of their offices in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The announcement came the same day a few local banks said they were temporarily closing branches or reducing lobby hours.

Department of Banking Commissioner Charles G. Cooper issued his proclamation to “protect the public and implement preventative strategies to preserve public health.”

Cooper expects state banks “will take the necessary measures to continue meeting the financial needs of their customers and those affected, while protecting the health of their employees.”

Bank of Brenham closed their lobby Tuesday and have asked customers to use online technology for banking needs or to use the drive-through window.

Beginning today, Brenham National Bank temporarily closed their lobbies in Brenham, Chappell Hill and College Station.

Safe deposit box entry will be done by appointment only in Brenham and College Station. General banking services will be available in the first floor personal banker office in Brenham only during normal banking hours 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.

There will be extended drive-through hours at all branches from 7:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday through Friday until further notice. Saturday drive-through hours will be normal 7:30 a.m. to noon.

Citizens State Bank will temporarily limit access to the Somerville, Deanville, Caldwell, Brenham, Snook and Navasota bank lobbies.

Bank lobbies will be available only by appointment for transactions that consist of new accounts, new loans and safe deposit box access.

“Citizens State Bank continues to closely monitor the current COVID-19 outbreak and take into account the rapidly changing guidance from our local, state and federal leaders,” Citizens State Bank President Aaron Flencher said. “It is critical that we continually evaluate and adapt our business practices as necessary to meet the needs of our employees, customers and community.”

The drive-through lanes, including drive-up ATMs, will remain available. Its members also can conduct business remotely using their phone or computer.

ACU of Texas on Tuesday began to serve members through the drive-through and over the phone. Their lobbies will be temporarily unavailable, to promote social distancing and to protect the health and wellness of our employees and members.

Brazos Valley Schools Credit Union President-CEO Yvonne Kershner is encouraging its members to use their drive-through area.

The Texas Finance Code gives the banking commissioner authority to allow institutions to close all or part of their offices and operations if he deems there is an emergency. In response to Gov. Greg Abbott’s disaster declaration, Cooper said an emergency is “impending” in all Texas counties.

“The thought was to be able to give the banks the ability to close without having to go through the formal process of requesting it,” Cooper said. “I was trying to make this as easy for the banks to be able to do what they needed to do to protect their employees and the community, but still provide services.

“It really wasn’t an intent to say you’re going to shut down your bank, and therefore people don’t have access to their money,” he added.

A bank office can remain closed until the emergency has ended, or until bank officers determine that it should be reopened, according to the Texas Finance Code. Normally, state-chartered banks can’t remain closed for more than three consecutive days — excluding days they’re customarily closed — without the commissioner’s approval.