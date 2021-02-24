The continuation of meetings and other gatherings being held on Zoom or other platforms has not stopped one local church from stepping up and hosting seminars during Black History Month.
Mt. Rose Missionary Baptist Church has provided a weekly seminar since February began. With a range of topics from “The Underground Railroad through South Texas into Mexico,” to “The 2020 Election: Texas and Beyond,” those tasks with organizing the seminars have tried to choose topics everyone can learn from.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.