Immanuel Lutheran Church of Wiedeville will celebrate its 150th anniversary on Sunday.
The church, located just east of Brenham off Highway 105 going toward Navasota, will begin the day of celebration with worship at 10:30 a.m. Rev. Dr. Tracey Breashears Schultz, the Bishop’s Associate for Leadership of the Texas-Louisiana Gulf Coast Synod of the ELCA, will be the guest pastor. Allison Crowson and Rick Weiss will lead the music for the service.
