Jennifer Patrick, director of youth at First United Methodist Church (FUMC) Brenham, had an innovative idea when Pastor Bobbie Maltas asked for new and creative ways to celebrate Palm Sunday safely in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Patrick’s inspiration came from an unlikely place — a birthday party for a friend. Because of the quarantine, an actual celebration wasn’t feasible. Instead, Patrick joined with a group to decorate their cars and parade in front of the birthday girl’s home.

The caravan weaved through the neighborhood, drivers honking their horns, and then parking out front to sing happy birthday.

“She loved it,” Patrick said.

Patrick proposed that FUMC Brenham try something similar for Palm Sunday.

“We needed something the church could do all together,” she said.

Patrick, who also leads contemporary services, noticed that members were looking for different avenues to come together during the pandemic – even if they remained socially distanced in public spaces.

Maltas had observed that same desire in her congregation and was looking for creative ways to keep members engaged. She decided to add the Palm Sunday Parade of Vehicles to the list.

FUMC Brenham confirmed its order of palms with a local florist.

“We’ll set palms on the hoods of the cars,” Maltas said. “We’ll go through downtown, led by the church van. Then we’ll go to Kruse Village.”

A lot of seniors who are members of the church reside in this retirement community, she explained. Already, the congregation goes to the center each winter to sing Christmas carols. During this event, the seniors can join the festivities by simply stepping out on their front porches or waving through a window.

Maltas announced the Palm Sunday parade on Facebook Live and sent out a church-wide email, asking members to congregate in the church parking lot on Palm Sunday, just before its traditional worship aired on the local radio station.

During the parade, drivers will crank up the broadcasted service, or their favorite Christian music, and wave to the community as they sing along and celebrate.

Patrick looks forward to gathering together for the parade.

“I’m hoping it’s a good turnout,” she said. “We’re all trying to think outside the box these days.”

She said before the pandemic, individuals had expressed to her some complacency toward their faith.

“I heard the word slump or funk on a regular basis,” she said.

Now, Patrick feels that congregants are re-energized, hungry for connection and wanting to get involved in church life. “In this storm, we’re starting to see a rebirth,” she said. “It’s really awesome to see the Holy Spirit moving in all of this.”

To join in caravan, Maltas is asking for people to park their cars in the church parking lot Sunday at 11 a.m. Staff from the church will place palm leaves on the hoods of cars and there will be a parade of vehicles that will go through downtown Brenham to Kruse Village.

Maltas asks for no honking and people must stay inside their vehicle.

For more information about FUMC Brenham, visit fumcbrenham.org