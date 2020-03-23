Bastrop – Bluebonnet Electric Cooperative’s annual meeting, scheduled for May, will be held without public attendance — a decision announced this week by the cooperative’s board of directors.
The release said the co-op made the choice to avoid endangering the health of its members, employees and communities from the spread of the coronavirus. The decision adheres to federal and public health guidelines restricting large public gatherings.
“Our Annual Meeting is our premier event and very important,” said Ben Flencher, Bluebonnet’s board chairman. “But the health and well-being of our members, employees and communities is more important. It would be irresponsible and unwise to invite the public to our Annual Meeting and risk exposing the hundreds of people who attend to the coronavirus.”
In mid-March, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the White House, the state and numerous public health care officials and organizations have called for the cancellation of large events. This measure is to reduce the spread of coronavirus through community contact.
Bluebonnet’s annual meeting is now scheduled for Tuesday, May 12. Bluebonnet’s bylaws require the cooperative to have an annual meeting every year in May. State law governs when notification of the annual meeting is sent to members.
“Due to the timing of the Annual Meeting and the need to notify members in accordance with state law, the Board had to act on this decision now,” said Matt Bentke, Bluebonnet’s general manager. “Although members cannot attend this year’s Annual Meeting in person, sending in their proxy form allows members to be fully represented in any business of the cooperative.”
Four incumbent directors are unopposed in this year’s election, and there is no anticipated new business during the annual meeting. Proxy forms were mailed to all members in March. Members are asked to fill out their forms and return them no later than May 5 in order to constitute a quorum for the Annual Meeting.
“The Annual Meeting is a great tradition, and we will miss visiting with our members this year,” Bentke said. “But this unprecedented health threat is a priority, and we must work together to contain the spread of this life-threatening disease.”
