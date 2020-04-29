When Dorothy Holchak of Burton passed away on April 1, she left behind her two precious kitties: Smokie and Sweetie Pie. An animal rescue group based in Round Rock, Shadow Cats, took notice and put out a call on Facebook to keep the two bonded senior cats together.

“We all know how difficult it can be for a bonded and older pair to find a home together, but could you share the need,” the post read. “This is Sweetie Pie and Smokey whose owner passed away suddenly, and they are in dire need of a forever home. They are inside cats, neutered, litterbox trained and have had all vaccines.”

The group left a phone number for the vet clinic the cats were being held at and Kelly Treybig was tagged in the post.

“It was about 5 p.m. on the Friday before I got them,” Treybig said. “I showed my husband the post and I just knew.”

She left a message at the clinic, hoping she would be lucky enough to adopt Smokie, a dark grey and white cat and Sweetie Pie, a fluffy orange cat. The following Monday, April 13, she got a call and got in her car to pick up her two new housemates.

Treybig and her husband split their time between Austin and Willow Spring but have hunkered down in Willow Spring during the coronavirus pandemic. She has a cat they tote back and forth between their two homes but is not the affectionate type.

Now Treybig has two sweet snuggle bugs at her side who have claimed the upstairs of their 130-year-old home. Their palace is complete with four large bay windows, perfect for perching and sunbathing.

“They sleep on the bed next to each other they want to be with people,” she said.

This isn’t the first time Treybig has dealt with helping animals find homes after their owners die or can no longer take care of them.

She is a dance instructor of 30 years and now also a fitness instructor for Aging is Cool in Austin, a fitness and wellness program for elderly people. Due to the pandemic, she has not been able to work with clients since mid-March and believes her job will be one of the last ones to open up.

She often does private sessions with elderly clients in their homes and has wondered what will happen to their pets when they no longer can take care of them.

Now Smokie and Sweetie Pie are good company while Treybig waits out the quarantine and has even made an Instagram (@smokieandsweetiepie) to chronicle the strays’ adventures.

Treybig has been in contact with Dorothy’s cousin and has found some similarities with the cat’s previous owner.

“I talked to her cousin quite a bit, and we have a whole lot of odd similarities,” Treybig said. “She was a teacher and I was a teacher. We both love art and music. She was adamant about not eating seafood and wouldn’t let her cats eat seafood. That’s me. I won’t eat seafood. I don’t even want to look at it or smell it. Her cousin said she wouldn’t want her kitties to eat fish.”

“One of the things she told me was (Dorothy) belonged to Bethany Church in Burton and I belong to Bethany Methodist church in Austin. It’s kind of strange. I know it’s not a totally unusual name for a church but still.”

Treybig takes it as a sign that she is meant to have the cats, and even had a premonition a few days prior to contacting the clinic to adopt the cats.

Treybig said Dorothy’s cousin was praying they could find an owner who did not want to separate the cats and the next day she got a call Treybig had adopted the cats.

“It was like I was having a feeling that whole weekend like something is happening and I just knew that somebody needed me, and it was these two,” Treybig said. “I really enjoy speaking to her cousin. She’s called me a couple of times, checking on the kitties. She was all Dorothy really had. She didn’t need to be worrying about these animals being taken care of at the same time all of this other stuff was going on. I felt like I could at least I could take that burden. No one is going to love them more than me.”