Editor's note: This report has been updated to reflect BISD schools will remain closed until April 3, according to a BISD social media post Tuesday, March 17.

A Washington County health official told parents and educators in Brenham ISD’s regular meeting Monday night the county’s health infrastructure can not handle a major outbreak of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

When the outbreak occurs in Washington County and its limited health infrastructure is overrun, officials say doctors would be faced with the heavy burden of choosing who lives or dies based on available resources.

BISD students were dismissed for spring break on March 6 and slated to return Monday, but the resumption of classes was extended to April 3 following the spread of COVID-19.

As of Friday, all BISD extracurricular activities, including athletics, were suspended.

Although no confirmed cases of coronavirus have been discovered in Washington County, BISD is scrambling to gather information about the escalating pandemic.

Washington County Health Authority William R. Loesch, M.D., who also works at Baylor Scott & White — The Brenham Clinic, attended the BISD meeting. So, too, did Washington County Director of Emergency Medical Services Kevin Deramus and Washington County Emergency Management Coordinator Bryan Reumke. All provided an update on the county’s readiness for COVID-19.

“It’s been an interesting week,” Loesch told the board. “And the problem with this situation is it’s changing so rapidly.

“The biggest thing I think we’re all fearing is the lack of knowledge about it, and we’re learning new things hourly.”

Board President Natalie Lange questioned Washington County’s readiness for a potential outbreak in the county. Loesch commended the district’s decision to shut its doors and keep students at home before commenting on the strides the county has taken in preparation for the virus.

“I think you all were very right to shut the schools down when you did, even though at the moment I wasn’t sure that was the right step; I think in hindsight it was perfect,” he said. “I think we’re as prepared as we can be for something like this.

“There’s a lot of panic, which is the word I think I’ll use right now. And that’s not something we need right now. When you panic, you don’t think rationally. Right now, logic and calm is what we need.”

Loesch added all timelines regarding a quick fix or a vaccine for COVID-19 are out the window, and used an analogy when describing the uniqueness of what the county is potentially facing.

“I think it’s going to be a longer process than we were thinking,” he said. “I don’t think it’s going to be one week; I think it’s going to be weeks and weeks; I think it could be longer than that.

“When you hear hoof beats in Washington County, it’s usually cows or horses; this is the zebra that’s loose.”

Board member Mark Schneider asked Loesch to provide guidelines on how the district should gauge when the time is right to return students to classes. Loesch’s response was bleak.

“This is going to hit the community whether we like it or not,” he said. “There’s going to be cases whether we like it or not; it’s not a matter of if, it’s a matter of when.”

Loesch said local testing for the virus is now available, with samples being sent to Temple with an approximate return time of 12 to 24 hours. He then went on to caution residents against treating COVID-19 like another strain of influenza, painting a grim picture of what could happen if residents fail to take appropriate measures.

“The hospital systems have a certain of number of sick, sick patients they can handle,” he explained. “If we left the schools open and just let everybody go out and just act normally, this disease is so rapidly spreading that it would just take over and you’d have half the population suddenly get this.

“That would completely overwhelm all of our medical systems. The critical care patients – we would be making decisions: ‘Well this person, we don’t have the resources,’ we’re just going to say, ‘Go in the corner and die.’”

Loesch’s unsettling depiction was supported by Deramus, who said Washington County is currently in possession of just 18 ventilators, a tool used to provide life support for those severely affected by a virus which targets the respiratory system.

In other words, a massive wave of sick patients in Washington County could stress the limits of Baylor Scott & White and surrounding medical facilities.

“It wouldn’t take much,” Deramus said. “The schools aren’t built to increase by 10% just like that. And the hospitals in our country were not built for a 5% increase.

“On a normal day, we get calls (from the hospital), ‘We’re on critical care divert. We can’t accept patients.’ So you can imagine that 5% increase in numbers would just devastate the healthcare system.”

Board secretary Susan Jenkins was quick to voice her frustration of parents, and in turn their children, who have disregarded COVID-19 guidelines provided by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“(Westwood Cinemas 6) is full of kids,” Jenkins said. “They’re using this like an extended vacation.

“You need to keep your children home and follow the guidelines – wash your hands and stay away from people.”

Loesch reiterated Jenkins’ sentiments.

“We’ve sent all of these children home now, and this is not a snow day; this is not fun time,” he said. “This is, ‘Go home and stay home.’ You don’t need to be having sleepovers and playdates, and going to movies and going to restaurants.

“We’re not trying to panic, we’re just saying, ‘Be smart about this.’”

Loesch stressed the importance of verifying sources for any information found online and through social media, and urged residents to rely on information provided by the CDC and the Texas Department of State Health Services.

In the meantime, BISD’s shutdown continues, and superintendent Walter Jackson said the district will move forward using information provided by state and national officials.

“We’re going to follow the directions of the CDC, we’re going to follow the directions of our current health department and we’re going to follow exactly what school districts and the Texas Education Agency is giving some type of leadership on,” he said. “So we’re going to follow what the folks in our region are doing and in our area.

“At the end of the day, there’s nothing that will take the place of the safety and security of our students. I’d rather have safe-and-sound kids than to rush back to get into school.”