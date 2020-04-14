Brenham City Council will meet via Zoom Thursday at 1 p.m. for a public hearing to discuss allowing a specific-use permit to the Brenham Housing Authority (BHA) for a multifamily development in the mixed residential zoning district.

This site is located on two or more acres of land west of Hasskarl Drive and south of Eleanor Drive.

BHA has entered into Phase 3 of its affordable housing overhaul as it begins construction on 80 new units called Fairview Terrace.

Since 2014, the project has aimed to provide rehabilitation of existing units and construction of new units for affordable housing in Brenham’s city limits.

According to Brenham Housing Authority Executive Director Ben Menjares, the project stems from a trend of funding cuts from the federal department of Housing and Urban Development, as well as an engineering study examining the state of existing affordable housing units in Washington County and the costs associated with rehabilitating or constructing new units — all under a new tax credit system.

An affordable housing development that will utilize housing tax credits typically begins with a private sector owner of real property that will have the required zoning and other features necessary to construct and operate a multi-family rental property. For most multi-family developers of market rate properties, any opportunity for public input is largely confined to zoning and permitting processes.

Municipal waste items are also on the agenda for Thursday.

Brannon Industrial Group (BIG) is set to overhaul municipal waste by May 4 and is currently distributing waste carts to customers. One agenda item is a resolution between the city and BIG approving and agreement for collection and transfer station services for municipal solid waste collection, disposal and recycling services.

Council will also discuss an ordinance to grant a non-exclusive franchsie to Pronto Services, LLC to operate a roll-off container service for residents, business and industries inside Brenham city limits.

Several items to discuss municipal water are on the table for city council:

• An amendment to the system water availability agreement between the city of Brenham and Brazos River Authority for the temporary resale of water.

• A water supply resale agreement between the city of Brenham and DOW Chemical Company related to the temporary resale of water.

• A professional services agreement between the city of Brenham and Strand Associates, Inc. related to engineering services and resident project representatives for the raw water intake repairs at Lake Somerville.

• A professional services agreement between the city of Brenham and Strand Associates, Inc. to 2020 on-call engineering services.

Other items on the agenda include:

• Discussion and update on the city of Brenham’s COVID-19 response and recovery efforts.

• The acceptance of a donation from the city of Brenham Community Projects Fund, Inc.

To join the meeting, via teleconference and/or videoconference, use the link: http://cityofbrenham.online/councilmeeting and/or call 844-653-6177. Meeting ID: 661 750 994#.

To reduce background noise during the meeting, all participants, upon joining the meeting (telephone and video), except for the city council, will be temporarily muted.

If a citizen would like an opportunity to address the council, they must contact the city secretary’s office (979-337-7200) at least 24 hours before the meeting to be placed on a speaker’s list. They will be asked the following:Full name, address, phone number, and what specific item you want to address. They will also be given some basic instructions on how to unmute themselves for discussion.

During the council meeting, the mayor will call on each speaker individually to speak. There will be no additions to the speaker’s list after 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

If you have additional questions or need more information, contact the city at 979-337-7200.