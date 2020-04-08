Bridge Ministry of Burton is currently seeking volunteers to sew cloth masks and donate materials for mask making efforts in Washington County.

The request comes as confirmed cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in Washington County. As of Wednesday afternoon, county officials had confirmed 27 cases of the novel coronavirus, with three full recoveries and one death.

In a news release issued by Bride of Ministry President Madeline Johnson, the church intends to provide free masks to anyone in need. Johnson is also asking anyone in the area with a surplus of masks on hand to donate if possible.

Johnson said mask makers are free to donate their own designs, but provided a preferred pattern, which can be found at www.gfclinic.com/approved-pattern-info-for-homemade-masks.

Johnson said the suggested design is preferred for several reasons:

• It allows the user to insert barrier material, such as a HEPA filter or any type of non-porous material (disposable shop towels cut to size work well).

• It uses a twist tie, pipe cleaner, or similar thin piece of wire to allow the user to adjust the top to fit over the nose more securely.

• The mask can be made with ties or elastic (finding ¼” elastic has become difficult, so the tie option is nice to have).

• The website refers you to two different videos that illustrate how to make the mask.

Johnson said anyone unable to sew masks may donate the following materials to the church:

• ¼” elastic

• 2” binding tape

• Cotton fabric with a close weave (quilting fabric works well) – Scraps work well provided the scrap is at least 20” x 20”.

Bridge Ministry is the latest to join local mask-making efforts.

Brenham Independent School District’s head athletic trainer, Jamie Woodall, and her husband Josh Woodall (head athletic trainer and assistant athletic director for Bryan ISD), recently turned the inside of her home into a two-person mask factory.

The College Station residents have spent their time away from work creating and donating masks to local hospitals and others in needs. Woodall said anyone in need of a mask can contact her at jamie.k.woodall@gmail.com.

Brenham resident Judy Hulsey is also producing masks. Late last month, Hulsey told The Banner-Press she had stocked up on supplies in the weeks leading up to the county’s first confirmed case of coronavirus. She has since been sewing masks for others.

Hulsey can be contacted on Facebook under the name Judy Bump Hulsey, or by email at Judy@HulseyGroup.com.

Prairie View A&M is also getting in on the mask making.

According to a news release, three students and two staff members in the Prairie View Fabrication Design Center are turning their desire to help others during the coronavirus pandemic into a life-saving reality.

Assistant Professor Stephen Song, director of the fab center, said while he, the center manager, two graduate students, and an undergraduate were working remotely, they started making computer simulations last week.

On Tuesday, they conducted 3D test prints that turned out successfully. The 3D printer builds a three-dimensional object from a computer-aided design (CAD) model, usually by successively adding material layer by layer, which is why it is also called an additive manufacturing machine.

“We have the capability of producing about 100 face shields per day. We will start mass production as of today and will get a couple of other student workers to help,” said Song. “We currently have materials in our inventory to produce 400 face shields by the end of the week, but we ordered more materials from the manufacturer and hope to get it in a few days to produce as many as 1000 or more.”

For more information, contact Stephen Yunsik Song at (936) 261-9818 or via email at yusong@pvamu.edu.

———

Prairie View Communications Specialist Michael Douglas contributed to this report.