Washington County Judge John Durrenberger and Brenham Mayor Milton Tate want to remind everyone in Washington County to follow the Gov. Greg Abbott’s July 2 Executive Order.
The order requires the use of face coverings while in a business or other building open to the public, as well as in outdoor public spaces, whenever social distancing is not possible in order to protect the wellbeing of citizens statewide. Exceptions to the face covering requirement are allowed for children who are younger than 10 years of age, for those who have a medical condition that prevents wearing of a mask, people who are eating and drinking, and for people who are exercising. Counties with fewer than 20 Coronavirus cases are exempt from the order. Washington County has had 335 positive cases and those numbers continue to increase.
