As the effects of Hurricane Ida are still being assessed in Louisiana and the southern region, Faith Mission has activated its Neighbors Helping Neighbors Program.
“Since Hurricane Katrina 16 years ago, our community has always come together in a coordinated response to these crises. Faith Mission, working with our county, city and area churches, want to help the people suffering in the most effective and efficient ways possible,” Faith Mission CEO J.D. Young said. “One of the most effective ways is the ability to make funds available to responsible parties that are on the scene and that can address the most critical needs they are seeing each day.”
