Using the light of the window, Edna Cummings sits at her kitchen table, sewing table at arms reach, surrounded by sewing patterns and pieces of fabric to make clothing for a little girl. She showcases a woman’s dress in chartruse and a man’s shirt she mended as her son, Akil Bernard, 35, walks back and forth from her living room to the hallway, seeing what his mom is up to.
Edna is working hard so she can pay for Akil’s legal fees for him to be a naturalized citizen of the United States. Her first step in the process is to apply for him to be a permanent resident, which she is doing through a lawyers office that specializes in immigration in Bryan.
