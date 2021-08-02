All students in local school districts will be able to receive free meals during the coming school year.
Enrolled students in Brenham, Burton and Round Top-Carmine ISD are eligible to receive one free breakfast and one free lunch daily.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low around 75F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%..
Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low around 75F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: August 2, 2021 @ 8:43 pm
All students in local school districts will be able to receive free meals during the coming school year.
Enrolled students in Brenham, Burton and Round Top-Carmine ISD are eligible to receive one free breakfast and one free lunch daily.
News Editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.