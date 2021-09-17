The Washington County Juniors volleyball club will have tryouts for its 2021-22 season on Sunday, Oct. 24 at Faith Academy in Bellville.
All players must register for tryouts and no walk-ups will be accepted. The deadline to register is Sunday, Oct. 17. The cost for tryouts is $65 along with a $350 check deposit, made out to WCJ, which is due upon check-in. The website to register is https://wcjvolleyball.sportngin.com/register/form/689795994.
