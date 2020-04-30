As Texas begins to reopen Friday, community members may find some solace from Dr. William R. Loesch, the county’s health authority, as community spread decreases, even after a stark increase of 22 newly confirmed cases Monday.

“In the last week, since Monday, we’ve had one new case that is not from the nursing facility (Brenham Nursing and Rehab (BNR)) that got hit,” Loesch said in a video conference Thursday. “As far as community spread in concerned, there are cases out there, but we are seeing it drying up a little bit. I think everything everyone is doing is working.”

Loesch said of some 150 cases, about 75% of the cases came from BNR, which he believes is now contained due to help from the state. All faculty, staff and patients at the facility have now been tested for COVID-19. Washington County data from the Joint Information Center show the addition of four more positive cases and two deaths from the novel COVID-19 coronavirus. The two dead were males in their 80s, according to the data, for a total of 150 infected and 17 dead as of Thursday.

“It wasn’t just the residents there that got hit. Approximately 30 staff members there got hit and so we’ve taken steps for all those staff members that come and go,” he said. “They are being watched closely. They are being quarantined. They are no longer going into the facility now that they are positive.

“Last week, along with the help of Sen. Lois W. Kolkhorst, we were able to get a lot of help with the facility and now we have plenty of help. We’ve got lots of nursing staff. We have an extra nurse practitioner physician that is helping maintain patients in the facility. The staff and patients are being taken care of very well. Now the number of cases in the facility have stopped for the most part.”

Loesch is predicting a few more deaths to come from the facility, due to the vulnerable population. Residents will stay in the facility for the most part unless they need to be transported to a hospital. Both Brenham and College Station area hospitals are aware of the situation and are ready in case extra care is needed.

As restaurants and essential business begin to open their doors, Loesch reminds he community, “We’ve got to wear masks, we’ve got to wash our hands, we’ve got to social distance.”

Loesch believes now is the time to go to the doctor for non-coronavirus related issues.

“I’m seeing a lot of fear out there, a lot of people not wanting to come to the doctor. Life does have to go on,” he said. “You may get sick with the coronavirus. There’s a 3%-tops chance that you can die from coronavirus. Some people are ignoring major illnesses they shouldn’t be like worsened infection, anxiety, blood pressure, depression over that last few weeks because people have been too afraid to seek care until it’s too late.

“If you feel like you have something going on, reach out to your doctor. We’re safe, I think, for people to start going back to the doctor for checkups so long as you’re being careful. If you have any symptoms that are worrisome, tell your provider. They are going to be screenings. We are seeing very few cases in the community. It actually is coming down. Things can change in a moment’s notice, but right now things are looking up.”

Lastly he addressed the number of recovered cases listed on the Washington County Emergency Management Services website (https://bit.ly/2xkAsbw) which he says are higher than the currently reported 21 recovered cases.

“A lot of this is bureaucracy. Washington County does not have a dedicated health department. Their health department is me,” he said. “I’m one person, it’s a volunteer position. We don’t have any staff in the health department that can go out and track down these cases.

“Those resources are very taxed. We’re making every effort to update these numbers as they come up, but it takes time to do these things. The numbers don’t look good, but they are explainable. I don’t want anyone to panic. The numbers are looking better in the community. We need to be smart; we need to be safe. We need to start opening things up, carefully and slowly.”