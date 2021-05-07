The statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.64 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is six cents more than on this day last week and $1.14 more per gallon compared to this day last year. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso and Midland are paying the most on average at $2.90 while drivers in San Antonio are paying the least at $2.52 per gallon.
The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.94, which is five cents more when compared to this day last week and $1.15 more than the price per gallon at this same time last year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.