Carolyn J. Moran, a longtime supporter of civic and historical organizations here, died Feb. 18.
Moran was 89.
The family will receive friends at the Brenham Memorial Chapel Friday beginning at 4-7 p.m., and recitation of the Rosary will begin at 6 p.m. Funeral services will be Saturday at 11 a.m. in St. Mary’s Catholic Church here.
Moran was as a member to many service organizations including; Heritage Society of Washington County, Independence Historical Society, Winedale Historical Center Council, Arts Council of Washington County, Republican Women’s Club, Trinity Hospital Health Services Foundation, Unity Theatre, Oak Rest Cemetery Association, Washington County Chamber of Commerce and Washington-on-the-Brazos State Park Association board.
She was also instrumental in researching and obtaining a Texas historical marker for the African-American Catholic Church in Washington and served on the committee to supply priests for that congregation.
For her work with these organizations Moran was named 2005 “Woman of the Year” at the annual Washington County Chamber of Commerce/Economic Development Foundation of Brenham banquet.
