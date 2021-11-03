A man from Magnolia is in jail after fleeing from deputies from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were responding to a welfare concern in the 15000 block of FM 1155 East when James Bryant Daigle Sr., 35, of Magnolia, exited an RV and fled on a nearby motorcycle.
