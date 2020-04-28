The Brenham Maifest Association will be holding a 130th Birthday Parade from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday.
The association is expected to release a target date for its annual Maifest celebration Friday, Association President Catherine Kenjura said, and told The Banner-Press on Monday that date could fall sometime in October. The festival was originally scheduled for Saturday, but was pushed back last month following the COVID-19 outbreak.
On Saturday, the Association invites parade participants to decorate their vehicles with posters and flowers, and to wear costumes or paper crowns.
The 2020 Maifest queens and kings will be in attendance with their families.
The Associations asks that cars line up on Main Street at Market Street in the left-hand lane. The parade will drive by the courthouse, turn left on N. Park Street, then turn left onto the left-hand lane of Alamo Street. The royalty will be located at the four corners of the Washington County Courthouse.
Parade goers are being asked to remain in their vehicles to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
All Maifest participants and community members are welcome to participate.
Maifest will donate $5 for each vehicle to the local City of Brenham small business fund, local first responders, and local health care workers.
