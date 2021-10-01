The Brenham Main Street Board will meet Monday at 4 p.m. in conference room 2A at city hall to hold a work session for multiple items.
On the list for work session is an item for a request for a parklet agreement as part of a renovation of 100 E. Alamo Street, where Organic Hemp Botanicals is located. A parklet is a sidewalk extension that provides more space and amenities for people using the street. Two examples of parklets in Brenham is the patio areas at 96 West and 36 North.
