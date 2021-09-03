The Brenham Main Street Board will meet Tuesday at 4 p.m. in conference room 2A at city hall to hold a work session on multiple projects.
At the top of the list, the board will discuss the process to select two downtown historic overlay property owners to serve on the Historic Preservation Board. This board is to be made up of seven voting members, and four out of seven must own property downtown. City council approved the Historic Preservation Ordinance Aug. 19 with an added amendment that property owners get to vote for two members to serve on the board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.