Bruce Margolis took the gift from his grandfather, and wasted no time in showing it off to his father.

The cigar, secured firmly in the 5-year-old’s mouth, was an attention-grabber.

“Where did you get that,” the father asked his son.

When the younger Margolis outed the culprit, his father swiftly established some ground rules.

“Don’t sneak ‘em; always ask,” Margolis told The Banner-Press of the decades-old conversation he shared with his dad.

While it may seem an odd tale to most, it’s a rather fitting coming-of-age-tale for Margolis, the now 61-year-old cigar aficionado and owner of Magolis Fine Tobacco, 3120 Highway 36, here.

Cigars and tobacco have been synonymous with the Margolis name since 1912, when Margolis’ grandfather and great uncles opened Margolis Brothers, a tobacco shop in New York City. The business soon became a family venture, as Margolis’ father, Bernie Margolis, would jump aboard before later recruiting his son.

With a daily up-close-and-personal view of his father and grandfather’s employees — cigar rollers, whose job it was to press fresh-cut tobacco into fermented leaves (otherwise known as cigar wraps) — Margolis said he became intrigued to the point of studiousness. And it wasn’t long after Margolis had his first smoke that has was, self-admittedly, annoying his way into the family trade.

“I was a pain in the ass is what I was,” Margolis joked. “It was more like ‘I want to learn, I want to learn, I want to learn,’ until somebody finally realized they could shut me up by teaching me. And then they saw that I was pretty good at it and I was kind of a natural. And it slowly took off from there.”

Although he had an enthusiasm for cigars, Margolis initially walked a different path before returning to his roots. He worked in radio, oil and gas and performed as a stand-up comic before taking the reins of the Margolis industry from his ailing father almost seven years ago.

Margolis, a Detroit native and longtime Texas resident, and his wife Michelle, have since taken a tandem approach to the business. Margolis serves primarily as the store’s seller, product promoter, sometimes cigar roller and all times cigar smoker, while Michelle keeps the business moving inside the office. The shop is one part all-natural and custom tobacco, cigar, pipe and hookah parlor and one part lounge and entertainment venue, serving a niche community of smokers in Washington County and beyond.

Margolis is also a seller to the stars, as his cigars have reached the lips of singer-songwriter Kid Rock, country music stars Eric Church and Russell Dickerson and actor Jack Reynor.

The appeal of Margolis’ products is hard to miss, as it requires only a trip into the store’s lobby. Shelves of carefully selected tobacco and hookah pipes line the walls, and a large glass case filled with hundreds of in-store, hand-rolled cigars is all that separates Margolis from his clientele. And fit snugly behind the case is a large table, where Margolis routinely parks himself for a some hands-on cigar rolling.

Elsewhere in the shop, a couch- and chair-laden lounge awaits smokers in a BYOB setting that is often the home of musicians and comedians booked to provide weekend entertainment.

“It’s a really nice setup for people to come and relax and have a smoke,” Margolis said. “It’s like a giant living room, and I think it offers a nice level of comfort.”

The formula is working, as Margolis proudly touts his business as the top pipe seller in Texas, and one of the best cigar sellers on the market. His company sold close to 6,000 cigars in 2019, although recent events prompted Margolis to deliver a humorous prediction of what’s to come for his shop.

“I’ll be lucky if I sell 600 cigars this year … or even 60,” he said with a laugh.

All joking aside, Margolis’ quip was born out of genuine concern, as Margolis Fine Tobacco is undergoing changes since the recent coronavirus outbreak. Margolis and his wife continue to run the company, but have begun installing curbside, delivery and broader online options to provide customers a safer alternative to coming into the store.

Margolis’ shop is just one Washington County’s many small businesses — and one of thousands nationwide — tweaking the way in which it operates to both adhere to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) coronavirus precautionary guidelines and to accommodate customers.

“Right now it becomes a question of survival for us, for all small businesses,” Margolis said.

Margolis has temporarily closed the lounge inside his store, but will continue to allow buyers to enter the shop’s main product area, all the while making sure to remain strict on CDC recommendations.

“Six feet of distance, lots of handwashing, no large groups … you’ve got to take this thing seriously,” Margolis insisted.

Margolis is approaching the outbreak with caution, admitting to The Banner-Press that he deals with chronic health issues that come with old age, effectively putting him in the crosshairs of the virus.

“I went through a checklist of 10 factors that make you more vulnerable to coronavirus, and I checked five of the boxes,” he said. “So I think that tells you where I stand.”

The growing pandemic is also reaching beyond Margolis’ business and into his home life, as his youngest son – a freshman at Texas Tech University – is now on indefinite “spring break” as most schools across the U.S. have transitioned to an online format. Margolis also has a daughter who teaches in nearby Smithville, where the school district, like Brenham and Burton ISD, has closed schools indefinitely.

“This virus is affecting everybody; it’s reach is massive,” Margolis said. “It’s really going to have an affect on so many things.”

Margolis went on to say he’s genuinely worried for other small business owners in the area, adding now is the time for the community to rally around the mom and pop shops of Washington County.

“Try some of the small guys,” he said. “The big companies, they are going to get by. But us small guys, we need our communities right now.”

As for Margolis and his own dealings, the legacy left behind by his family is driving him forward during these most uncertain of times.

“I wish I could tell you what’s going to happen, but I don’t know,” he said. “We’re typical Americans, just like everyone else. We’re all going to have to get through this.

“Right now, I sit back and I just think of my parents and grandparents – especially my grandparents – who got through seven years of depression and world wars. They lived very frugally, and they were small business owners, too, and they made it through. Now, we’ll get through this, just like they did, because we have to. We don’t have a choice.”