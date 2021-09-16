The queen of the 153rd Washington County Fair was crowned as Emma Marth, daughter of Brandon and Kristie Marth. Emma sold 2,608 tickets for $104,325 representing Washington County 4-H.
Runner-up was Keely Mikolajchak, who sold 1,935 tickets for $77,385 representing Washington County 4-H and is the daughter of Kelvin and Crystal Mikolajchak. Trinity Hart was the recipient of the Judges’ Choice Award. She is representing Brenham FFA and is the daughter of John and Janie Hart. Altogether, the four candidates sold 5,173 tickets for $206,910.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.