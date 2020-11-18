Burton City Council met Tuesday after its previously scheduled meeting was delayed due to Mayor David Zajicek being exposed to someone with COVID-19. As there were more than seven in attendance, including council members, the meeting was held outdoors for proper social distancing.

Council member Jerry Martin’s resignation was accepted during the meeting. Martin served on the council since May 2018 and resigned for personal reasons.

