Brenham police are on the lookout for an unknown suspect they say robbed a Brenham resident at gunpoint.
According to the Brenham Police Department, at 5:27 a.m. on Tuesday, officers were dispatched to the 600 block of East Main Street in reference to an aggravated robbery.
Upon investigating, police said they found the victim was held at gunpoint by the suspect, who later fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.
"The vehicle was later recovered unoccupied near the scene," BPD said Wednesday. "The suspect was described as an unknown male wearing all black with a mask over his face."
BPD's CID officers are working the case diligently and are asking for the public's help in solving the crime.
"The Criminal Investigation Division is currently investigating this incident," the release said. "If anyone has any information on this, please contact the police department."
BPD wants residents to be cautious.
"The Brenham Police also wants to advise the public to please be aware of your surroundings at all times, especially if you are alone," BPD said. "If anyone notices any suspicious behavior, please call the police."
