Courtney Mason, pictured in August 2020, greets a group of Krause Elementary students at the door ahead of the first day of school. Mason will be moving to the position of Coordinator of Community Engagement after serving 10 years at Krause Elementary as principal.
Brenham ISD has announced that Courtney Mason will be moving to the position of Coordinator of Community Engagement. Mason has served the Brenham ISD school district for 10 years, all as the Krause Elementary Principal, and has 18 years of experience in education.
“It’s been an amazing 10 years at Krause Elementary,” Mason said, on leaving Krause Elementary. “Thank you for all the support and love. I cannot say thank you enough. This change will allow me to continue to support education and bridge the gap between our schools and our community.”
