Brenham’s own U.S. Congressman, Rep. Michael McCaul, appeared on Fox News last week to lambast the Chinese Communist Party over its handling of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

According to a news release Monday, the congressman also went on Fox Business to criticize the Chinese, calling their response to the virus nothing short of a cover-up.

“This is one of the worst cover-ups in human history and now the world is facing a global pandemic,” said Rep. McCaul.

The release said McCaul faults China’s government for withholding information about COVID-19 for precious weeks that could have been used by other world governments to stop the virus’ spread.

“Instead of letting global leaders know what was happening, the Chinese Communist Party detained medical professionals who were raising alarms, expelled American journalists, and spread disinformation suggesting the United States military was responsible for the spread of coronavirus,” Monday’s release said.

“This is a systematic whitewash of what the Communist Party has done in China to try to cover up what has happened, which is now wreaking havoc all across the world, costing not only the lives of many people, but also causing economic chaos,” said McCaul.

During a visit to Brenham earlier this month, McCaul told The Banner-Press congress is investigating how and where the virus began.

“We can reverse engineer some of that stuff, so we’ll have that investigation down the road,” McCaul said. “We’re definitely going to look at what happened. We want to know where it came from. I think the most plausible theory is it came from the market. But there is a sort of open question mark about ‘this is where they have their level four facility where they weaponize certain things.’ I don’t want to speculate. It’s just a bit a coincidence.”

McCaul is a part of regular briefings by Vice President Mike Pence, who is has been acting as President Donald Trump’s coronavirus czar.

“I got briefed by the vice president and his team. We’ve got the top healthcare professionals, top laboratories, hospitals, really working full time on this,” McCaul said March 10. “They’ve got the test kits, about 100 in each test kit… By the end of this week, they’re getting over a million out. Our goal is to let the health centers test for it, but we want to get them to all the hospitals. Johnson and Johnson will have these kits at your local drug store. So if you want to buy your own kit, you can do that.”

So far, at least nine have tested positive for COVID-19 inside Washington County, but no deaths have been reported. McCaul wants the U.S. to make more personal protective equipment for medical personnel on the front lines of the virus fight.

“One of the problems is a lot of these medical kits are all imported from China, so there’s a supply chain issue,” McCaul told The Banner-Press. “We really need to get off that. It’s a real issue, so we need to be manufacturing more of this stuff in the United States so we’re more self-reliant.”

Vaccines and anti-viral drugs are being fast-tracked, but it could take months before such drugs hit consumers in the U.S.

“A vaccine — they’ll probably have an experimental out by the end of April, but it takes about a year to get through that process,” McCaul said. “They have to get it right before they issue 100 million vaccines. That’s kind of the current state of play.”