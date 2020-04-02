Brenham's Congressman Michael McCaul (R-Cypress) is concerned the country’s manufacturing capabilities won't meet the demand for a COVID-19 vaccine.

According to a news release, McCaul wrote to Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar on March 31, thanking him for his “continued leadership in our effort to fight the COVID-19 virus," before asking for an update on the efforts put in place to ensure the nation has the “sufficient manufacturing capabilities” needed to meet the demand for COVID-19 countermeasures and vaccines.

McCaul's letter said the U.S.’s current vaccine manufacturing capabilities would fall short of increasing demand and included a statement made by Rick Bright, director of HHS's Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, that “no single manufacturer that I’m aware of has the full capacity needed to make a large-scale, full-response supply as quickly as possible out of a single facility.”

McCaul also included a comment from Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. During a White House press briefing on March 26, Fauci stated he would like the potential vaccine and countermeasure sponsors to be ready to “scale up” their manufacturing during trials.

Congress has since appropriated more than $6.5 billion to HHS in support of activities related to the “development of necessary countermeasures and vaccines, prioritizing platform-based technologies with the U.S.-based manufacturing capabilities.”

On Monday, the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) and Johnson & Johnson reached a $1 billion partnership to create enough manufacturing capacity to produce up to one billion doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

While McCaul praised the agreement in his letter, he said the scope of the outbreak and toll on the U.S. healthcare system and economy “require a greater biopharmaceutical approach that is beyond the scope of a vaccine; one that also includes treatments, prophylaxis, and other countermeasures would have very different equipment and supply needs.”

“Moreso, this issue is immediate,” McCaul continued. “Numerous countermeasures are already being studied in humans in clinical trials, with one from Gilead Sciences — remdesivir — currently being studied in a Phase III trial in China for its effectiveness to treat COVID-19.”

McCaul finished the letter with a request of information on how HHS is using its funding from congress to expand the nation’s manufacturing capacity for countermeasures or vaccines.

“With a variety of different countermeasures and vaccine candidates undergoing trials, how does HHS plan on prioritizing the manufacturing of such countermeasures or vaccines,” he questioned. “Finally, should there be an occasion arise that the developer of an FDA-approved countermeasure or vaccine not have the capacity to scale up manufacturing to meet the public need, would there be considerations to use the Defense Production Act to incentivize or require a company to produce adequate amounts?”

In another letter to Dr. Stephen Hahn, United States commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), McCaul asked to consider using tools at the FDA’s disposal to reduce regulations and accelerate development and testing of vaccines.

The FDA has several processes in which it can shorten its review process and expedite the evaluation of new therapies. Current regulations allow the biologics license application (BLA) for fast-tracked products to be considered in part, on a rolling basis, if initial results are promising.

“I understand that the current process places the burned on those submitting BLAs to request these, and other, processes,” McCaul wrote. “Given the unprecedented environment in which we are all working to respond to to the ongoing pandemic, I order you to proactively engage with researchers and companies developing new test kids, supportive therapies, vaccines and technologies (like mask sanitizers) to facilitate the rapid approval and fielding of safe, effective tools to respond to COVID-19.

“Where feasible, and responsible, I urge the FDA to assist these developers with navigating the BLA process to seek expedited and supported review.”

McCaul wants HHS to consider using the Defense Production Act to possibly require big manufacturers to produce goods that could stem America's COVID-19 pandemic.

"Finally, should there be an occasion arise that the developer of an FDA-approved countermeasure or vaccine not have the capacity to scale up manufacturing to meet the public need, would there be considerations to use the Defense Production Act (DPA) to incentivize or require a company to produce adequate amounts?"