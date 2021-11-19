Members have been selected for the new Historic Preservation Board after a special meeting of the Brenham City Council Friday morning.
According to City Secretary Jeana Bellinger, 10 people applied to the volunteer board and the Boards and Committees Sub-Committee of council members Shannan Canales, Leah Cook and Adonna Saunders selected the following people to serve on the board: Paul Homeyer, Bob Grabarshick, Stacy Marhofer, Hal Moorman and Mike Vance.
