First responders are invited to a free drive-thru lunch at Memorial Oaks Chapel Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
“It is the 20th anniversary of 9/11 this year and we want to celebrate our first responders,” Funeral Director Clarence Gerke said. “We had been thinking about doing something like this for a while but now feels like the perfect time.”
