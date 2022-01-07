The Brenham City Council unanimously approved the hiring of Carolyn Miller to be city manager during its meeting Thursday.
Before accepting the role of interim city manager on Sept. 26, 2021, Miller served as the city’s chief financial officer and assistant city manager since 2015. She began her career in the city in 2005.
