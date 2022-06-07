A Brenham woman who went missing last week was found alive and safe in Bryan.
Lateh Yvonne Franklin, 44, was reported to be safe in Bryan on Saturday, according to the Brenham Police Department. Prior to being reported missing on Thursday, Franklin was last seen on May 30, in Brenham.
