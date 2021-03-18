Center Church Brenham was built on gospel, community and a mission to help and love others in Brenham. Part of the Acts 29, Network, Center Church is focused on the gospel and finding ways to show God’s love in the community.
Kyle Ogle, lead planter and head pastor of the church, said the church started in 2015 and has between 80-100 members. Sunday Gathering is 10 a.m. on Sundays at 1302 Washington Street. Wednesday nights are Missional Communities where church members get together in homes to share a meal, encourage one another through prayers and God’s word and enjoy one another’s company.
