Washington County is working with state and local partners as well as the Texas Military Department to provide a free, one-day drive-thru test collection site on Sunday.
These mobile testing teams being deployed throughout Texas are designed to focus on rural areas that have not had access to testing or areas where outbreaks require additional testing capacity.
Testing is for individuals currently experiencing COVID-19 symptoms. Individuals who want to be tested will be required to complete a call-in or online questionnaire.
Please note, the phone number and website to complete the questionnaire will not be available to Washington County officials until Friday, 48-hours before testing. Once the application is accepted, you will be notified of the time and location of your appointment.
Identification is required and must match the name used when completing the questionnaire. Transportation to and from the location is your responsibility and you must remain in your vehicle during the test collection.
All applicants are not guaranteed to be tested; however, anyone experiencing symptoms is encouraged to call and complete the questionnaire.
Residents are encouraged to continue calling the COVID-19 Helpline at 979-337-8420 with questions or concerns.
