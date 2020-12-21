Vials of hope

After many months in which the COVID-19 pandemic has brought misery to much of the world, distribution of the vaccine has begun.

 Daniel Schludi/Special to the Banner

Two local pharmacies have been allocated doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS).

Brookshire Brothers pharmacy is allocated to receive 300 doses while H-E-B is slated for 100 doses.

