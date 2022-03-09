Mohr named new county disaster, recovery agent

Marshall Mohr was named the new disaster assistance and recovery agent Tuesday by the Washington County Commissioners Court. The agent’s capacity is to bring state resources into this community and leverage an opportunity to provide support for Washington, Austin, Fayette and Colorado counties.

 Jason May/Banner-Press

