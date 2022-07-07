Baylor Scott & White-Brenham is hosting its Walk with a Doc program at Blinn College’s Kruse Center on the first Tuesday of each month from noon to 1 p.m.
Walk with a Doc is a walking program for everyone interested in taking steps for a healthier lifestyle. Walks begin with a brief discussion on a current health topic, and then participants enjoy a healthy walk and conversation.
