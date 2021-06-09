More definitive plans for the future Brenham Family Park were presented by Jones and Carter Civil Engineering Wednesday to members of city council, parks and recreation advisory board and the Brenham Community Development Corp. (BCDC). The plans covered 32 of the 100 acres of land is referred to as Phase 1A.

Among the plans are an all-abilities playground that is ADA accessible and wheelchair friendly, 10-foot concrete trails that wind through the park for approximately one mile, kayak access to an almost three-acre pond and more.

