Director of Public Works Dane Rau talks to members of city council, the parks and recreation advisory board and the Brenham Community Develpment Corp. about the Brenham Family Park on Wednesday at the Simon Theater.
Proposed plans from city-hired engineering firm Jones and Carter were presented to members of the city Thursday.
Courtesy of Jones & Carter Engineering
Alyssa Faykus/Banner-Press
Proposed plans from city-hired engineering firm Jones and Carter were presented to members of the city Thursday. This mock-up is a closer look at the two-acre playground area.
More definitive plans for the future Brenham Family Park were presented by Jones and Carter Civil Engineering Wednesday to members of city council, parks and recreation advisory board and the Brenham Community Development Corp. (BCDC). The plans covered 32 of the 100 acres of land is referred to as Phase 1A.
Among the plans are an all-abilities playground that is ADA accessible and wheelchair friendly, 10-foot concrete trails that wind through the park for approximately one mile, kayak access to an almost three-acre pond and more.
