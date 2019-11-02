Individuals cast 292 votes in-person on the final day of early voting Friday for the Constitutional Amendment Election. This brings the total to 1,462 votes according to Washington County Clerk Beth Rothermel.
Election day for the 10 amendments to the Texas Constitution is Tuesday. The proposed amendments include Proposition 5, which would earmark all revenue from a sporting goods sales tax toward the state parks and wildlife department and historic commission, as intended when the tax was created in 1993.
