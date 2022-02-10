The Brenham Police Citizens Advisory Board has six openings to be filled.
The board was created to act as a community resource for the police chief in the formation of strategies, development of community policing concepts and programs, to serve as an advisory body on certain police matters, fostering and enhancing public transparency and trust, and increasing public awareness.
