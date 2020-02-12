Brenham city council will hold a workshop meeting Thursday at 10:30 a.m. in council chambers at city hall. The meeting will discuss an agreement for municipal solid waste collection and recycling services between the city of Brenham and Brannon Industrial Group LLC. There are no other items on the agenda.
