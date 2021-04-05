Piano music will fill Fireman’s Park during the Brenham Area Music Teachers Association (BAMTA) hosts its annual piano concert April 23.
“Monster Piano Concert” is a multi-piano event in the park featuring piano students in Brenham and surrounding areas including Bellville, Columbus, Round Top, Industry and Hempstead. While the annual event is typically held at Blinn College, BAMTA Director Cheryl Amelang said the association had to change venues to COVID-19 protocols.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.