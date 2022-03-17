Margaret Blizzard (left) shown here with her late husband Frank in 2016, passed away Tuesday. The Blizzards were huge supporters of an new activity center for senior citizens, which was named after Margaret. The Margaret E. Blizzard Senior Activity Center has been in operation since February 2016.
Margaret E. Blizzard, the namesake of the Senior Activity Center in Brenham, passed away at her home in Washington County on Tuesday — a month after she celebrated her 91st birthday.
Blizzard and her husband Frank, who died in 2018, instantly became instrumental in the community when they arrived in the late 1980s following Frank’s retirement in 1987. Margaret and Frank donated their time and money to various organizations, including the Boys & Girls Club of Washington County and the Margaret E. Blizzard Senior Activity Center, which opened in February 2016.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.