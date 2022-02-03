The Nancy Carol Roberts Memorial Library will hold it’s 120th birthday celebration on Tuesday from 11 a.m. -4:30 p.m. at the library. The festivities will include docents in period dress portraying founding members of the Fortnightly Club, book signings with regional authors, birthday cake, and a children’s program with Miss LouLou.
Nancy Carol Roberts Memorial Library birthday party Tuesday
- By Jason May j.may@brenhambanner.com
