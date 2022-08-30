Nathan’s BBQ was featured recently by Texas Monthly.
With stiff BBQ competition here in Brenham, Nathan’s pitmaster, John Schulze, explains what makes Nathans unique and separates it from the others. “we do it the old-school Texas way,” said Schulze. Old school meaning direct heat, while others are smoking their proteins.
