The Blue Bell Aquatic Center is holding its annual National Aquatic Week through Sunday with fun events and lots of education.
Monday was safety day, though some of the events were pushed to later days to the forecasted rainy weather. Events planned include a talk with wildlife specialist Stephanie Damron, police department evidence van tours, a talk by the fire department, Emergency Medical Services scenarios and ambulance tours and water safety demonstrations.
