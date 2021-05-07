The Washington County Ministerial Association (WCMA) celebrated the 70th Anniversary of the National Day of Prayer. Under the leadership of the WCMA President Pastor Calvin Kossie, more than 12 churches convened at the Cannery Kitchen to pray for the city, county, state, country and world. The areas of prayer included: government, the military/1st responders, the media, business, educational institutions, families, health/healthcare providers and the church universal.
The National Day of Prayer is an annual observance held on the first Thursday of May, inviting people of all faiths to pray for the nation. It was created in 1952 by a joint resolution of the United States Congress, and signed into law by President Harry S. Truman.
