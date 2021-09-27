National Night Out, an annual effort to get neighbors and first responders to meet one another, is set for Oct. 5 from 6-8:30 p.m. This year’s theme will be “Party in the USA” and local law enforcement will participate in the festivities. Be sure to get your red, white and blue outside, along with yourself to meet your neighbors and local first responders.
Anyone wishing to register a block party inside Brenham city limits can contact Brenham Police Sgt. Todd Ashorn at 979-337-7382 or Sgt. Steven Eilert at 979-337-7326. All registered party information will be shared with the Brenham Fire Department as well as Washington County Emergency Medical Services.
