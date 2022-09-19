The annual effort to get neighbors and first responders to meet is Oct. 4, from 6-8:30 p.m. The Prairie Hill – Rocky Hill VFD will hold an open house at the fire station located at 7559 FM 50. The public, law enforcement, and first responder co-workers are encouraged to stop by for drinks and refreshments.
The theme for this year is “Aloha Spirit,” so be sure to get out your favorite beach-going shirt and head outside to meet your neighbors and local first responders.
