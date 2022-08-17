The Matterhorn Express Pipeline Project is an approximately 580 mile, intrastate pipeline, designed to transport up to 2.5 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from the Permian Basin in West Texas and Southeast New Mexico to the Katy Area of Texas.
The pipeline will pass through Southwest Washington County, and construction is expected to begin in June of 2023, and completed by the second half of 2024.
